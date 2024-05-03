Hyderabad: Four arrested in Old City for mobile theft

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk Police took four individuals into custody on Wednesday in connection with a mobile theft incident that occurred at Nayapul on April 25.

The complainant, Mohammed Abdul Jaleel from Khammam, reported that he was traveling from Nayapul to MGBS when the theft took place. During the auto ride, he found himself uncomfortably squeezed between three passengers in the back seat. Upon his discomfort, the driver directed him to sit next to him.

Upon reaching his destination, Jaleel realized that his phone was missing. He suspected that his co-passengers in the rickshaw might have been involved in the theft. The following day, he blocked his phone number and obtained a new SIM card. However, after activating the new number, he received an email notification stating that Rs 20,000 had been debited from his bank account.

On April 27, Jaleel filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of four suspects: Abdul Khaja (30), an auto driver from Hafizbaba Nagar; Imtiyaz (24) from Kanchanbagh; Nawaz (25) from Moinbagh; and Gulam Hassan (23) from Shaheennagar.

Khaja, Nawaz, and Hassan had prior involvement in multiple theft cases across various police jurisdictions. The accused have been charged under Sections 420, 379, and 34 of the IPC.