Hyderabad: Four arrested, six vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh seized

Published: 12th April 2022 1:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on April 10 arrested four men from Jalagam Vengal Rao Park and seized six two-wheelers worth Rs 4 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as 21-year-old K Shivaji, 18-year-old P Anil, 21-year-old P Praveen, and 15-yera old Mohammed Afros. The four accused were labourers from Narsingi involved in odd jobs. They stole the duplicate keys for high-end bikes from work shops near their residences late in the night.

They committed the offence at various locations including Banjara hills, Narsingh and Alwal.

The recovered vehicles include a Pulsar 150, Pulsar 220, Thunder Bird-350, Yamaha FZ, Honda Shine, and TVS Star City. The accused have been charged under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

