Hyderabad: Four held for drug use at hotel in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A choreographer, a stock market analyst, and an architect were among the four people nabbed by the Cyberabad SOT police during a raid at a hotel on DLF Road, Gachibowli, on Sunday, December 1. The police seized MDMA 18 gram of marijuana, and LSD paper.

On specific information, under the supervision of D Srinivas, DCP Special Operations Team Cyberabad, the police caught Gulipalli Gangadhar, a stock analyst who is from Bengaluru; Kanha Mohanty, a choreographer; Priyanka Reddy, an architect; and Shaki, a private employee.

The four people had gathered at the hotel and were consuming drugs. “Gangadhar and Mohanty are drug peddlers and consumers. The drugs were sourced by them from an African national in Bengaluru,” said D Srinivas.