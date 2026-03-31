Hyderabad: Four held for performing bike stunts at Attapur

Hyderabad: Four youngsters were arrested in Hyderabad’s Attapur area on Monday, March 30, after they were caught performing bike stunts in front of a police vehicle, officials said.

According to police, two of the accused performed the stunts near pillar number 170 of the PVNR Expressway, while the other two filmed the act, apparently to post on social media.

Attapur Police chased the group, nabbed all four and seized their vehicles.

A group of four youth were arrested for performing stunts on bikes at Attapur on Monday, March 30.



While two of them performed the stunts in front of a police vehicle, two others recorded videos of the action. The Attapur police chased, arrested the accused and seized their… pic.twitter.com/A4psvyZNPi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 31, 2026

A video of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, shows the duo executing the stunts brazenly in full view of the police vehicle.

Further details are awaited.