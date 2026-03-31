Hyderabad: Four held for performing bike stunts at Attapur

The Attapur Police chased the accused, arrested the group and seized their vehicles.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st March 2026 2:27 pm IST
Attapur police with the arrested persons
Attapur police with the arrested persons

Hyderabad: Four youngsters were arrested in Hyderabad’s Attapur area on Monday, March 30, after they were caught performing bike stunts in front of a police vehicle, officials said.

According to police, two of the accused performed the stunts near pillar number 170 of the PVNR Expressway, while the other two filmed the act, apparently to post on social media.

Attapur Police chased the group, nabbed all four and seized their vehicles.

Subhan Bakery

A video of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, shows the duo executing the stunts brazenly in full view of the police vehicle.

Further details are awaited. 

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st March 2026 2:27 pm IST

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