Hyderabad: Four held for performing bike stunts at Attapur

Hyderabad: Four youngsters were arrested in Hyderabad’s Attapur area on Monday, March 30, after they were caught performing bike stunts in front of a police vehicle, officials said.
According to police, two of the accused performed the stunts near pillar number 170 of the PVNR Expressway, while the other two filmed the act, apparently to post on social media.
Attapur Police chased the group, nabbed all four and seized their vehicles.
A video of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, shows the duo executing the stunts brazenly in full view of the police vehicle.
Further details are awaited.