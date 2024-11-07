Hyderabad: Four held for wire theft from electric poles in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested for stealing wires from electric poles on Wednesday, November 6 in Shadnagar.

The accused were identified as Katta Srinivas, Kakunoori Srikanth, Banoth Raju and Dilvar. They stole aluminium wires from electric poles, electric wires and other iron goods. Based on a complaint by a businessman, the Shadnagar police registered a case and arrested the accused following an investigation.

It is to be noted that the accused were involved in 11 other cases of theft under the Cyberabad commissionerate, four in Rachakonda commissionerate and two other cases in Mahaboobnagar district.

Following, the arrest, the police recovered Rs 12.5 lakh cash from the accused.