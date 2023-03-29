Hyderabad: Free 10-day medical camp for female scribes inaugurated

Hyderabad: Free health camp for female journalists in the city organised at the head office of the state’s Department of Relations (I and PR) at Masab Tank was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Chief secretary to the government, Shanti Kumari, inaugurated the event while special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, secretary of the health department, SAM Rizvi and the information department

director Rajamouli accompanied her.

The camp began to function from 7 am on Wednesday and will function till 2 pm for consecutive 9 days for accredited women journalists.

Diagnostic tests include blood tests (CBP), blood sugar, diabetic tests, lipid profile, thyroid, calcium, urine tests, vitamin B12, and D3 in addition to ECG, X-ray, ultrasonography, mammogram, pap smear, screening tests, medical officer examination, eye screening, dental examinations, and gynaecology examinations will be conducted in the medical camp.

Speaking at the event, Shanti Kumari said, “chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao aims to provide holistic health to all the female scribes across the state and free health check-ups were being taken up to empower women.”



She further said that the state IT minister KT Rama Rao, following a request made by a women journalist on Women’s Day, had ordered medical examinations at regular intervals.

Expressing satisfaction with the management of the event, Santhi Kumari suggested that female scribes should take advantage of this opportunity.

“The state is leading in reducing maternal and child mortality rates with KCR kits being distributed along with comprehensive health checkups being taken up under the Kanti Velugu which got a response from nearly half a million people in its first phase,” said Santhi Kumari.