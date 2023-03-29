Hyderabad: 200 bedded mother & child hospital to come up at NIMS

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the 200-bedded Super Specialty Mother and Child care Hospital as an expansion of NIMS (National Institute of Medical Sciences).

Considering mother and child care as a top priority, Harish Rao said that the Telangana government has spent Rs 490 crores on the same.

“Telangana has been ranked 3rd in the country with a reduction in maternal and child mortality and the target now is to reach first place,” the minister said.

Remarking on the issues faced by pregnant women in government hospitals, Harish Rao said that many suffer and others even die mid-way when they are referred to private hospitals for delivery.

As an add-on to the services, a Renal Care Unit was also inaugurated at NIMS by the minister of animal husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Harish Rao on Tuesday.

“We are setting up a total of 600-bedded MCH super speciality hospitals in Gandhi, Alwal and NIMS to reduce maternal mortality rate,” announced Harish Rao.

He further informed that the state government has decided to give its land on Erramanzil to NIMS in order to provide medical treatment for poor people along the lines of the Corporate Hospitals.

So far there were 34 dialysis beds and now the government is increasing it to 100 in NIMS where almost 1500 patients are served per day,” said Harish Rao.

“The chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will soon lay the foundation stone for the new 2000-bed NIMS building in addition to a 100 bedded dialysis centre that would also be coming up at NIMS,” the minister added.

In a video conference with ministers in districts on the medical colleges, Harish Rao said that the MBBS seats in Telangana have increased by 240 percent since the year 2014.

The minister further directed the officials to expedite the work so that the classes can be initiated by July.

District collectors and principals of medical colleges were also directed to take all necessary measures to start the academic year.

Lauding the increase in the number of government colleges from 5 to 26 since 2014, the minister said that Telangana stands number one with 19 MBBS seats and 7 PG seats per lakh population.

Finally, the minister held that it is a united effort by everyone that would ensure there is no delay in activities in accordance with the rules of the National Medical Commission.