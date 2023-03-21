Nurses at Hyderabad’s NIMS go on flash strike

Hyderabad: Nurses at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) went on a flash strike to protest against the alleged harassment by the incharge director.

Alleging that the official is harassing them by assigning them additional duties, nurses boycotted their duties, affecting the healthcare services since Monday night.

They sat on protest in the hospital premises, demanding that the hospital authorities address their demands. The nurses alleged that they were subjected to heavy workload with the incharge director assigning them additional duties.

The flash strike by nurses affected healthcare services. Both inpatient and outpatient services were hit by the boycott of duties.

As a result of the strike by the nurses, the doctors had to postpone surgeries.

The hospital administration was trying to hold talks with striking nurses on their demands.