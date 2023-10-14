Hyderabad: Free classes for Python full stack web development course to begin on Oct 16

Are you an aspiring web developer in Hyderabad? Your search for a Python full stack web development course in Hyderabad is about to end. Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is launching this exciting course on October 16, 2023.

The best part is that the first five classes of the Python Web Development course are absolutely free! These classes will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eligibility for Python Full Stack Web Development Course in Hyderabad

This course is designed to cater to everyone, regardless of their coding background. Students from diverse educational backgrounds are warmly invited to join the course.

Python ranks at the top among programming languages globally

Python is currently ranked as the world’s most sought-after programming language. Its demand is skyrocketing, not just in web development but across various domains. Here’s a quick look at the top programming languages globally:

Python JavaScript Go Java Kotlin PHP C# Swift R10 Ruby

Enroll in the Python full stack development course in Hyderabad and unlock a world of opportunities.

What will you learn in Python Full Stack Development Course in Hyderabad?

During this course, students will acquire essential skills for both frontend and backend web development, including:

Frontend Development:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Backend Development:

Python

Django

MySQL

As part of the course, students will receive hands-on guidance to build websites, gaining valuable practical experience.

Django: The Python framework that simplifies website development

Django, the Python framework, simplifies website development with built-in features like a server, CRUD interface, and an admin panel. It takes your web development projects to new heights of efficiency.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to enhance your skillset. Join the free classes of the Python full stack course on October 16.

Classes will be held at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, located on the second floor of the Siasat office, opposite Ramakrishna Theatre in Abids.

For more information and enrollment, please contact us at the following cellphone numbers: 9000191481 or 9393876978.