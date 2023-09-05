Hyderabad: Gachibowli police crack rape and murder case, three arrested

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Gachibowli police have successfully unraveled the harrowing case of rape and murder that had sent shockwaves through the community.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was subjected to a brutal assault at a construction site in the Gachibowli area. Her lifeless body was later discovered under mysterious circumstances, starkly exposing the gruesome nature of the crime.

The incident had ignited widespread outrage and prompted the immediate formation of special police teams dedicated to tracking down and apprehending the culprits.

Shedding light on the progress of the investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) for Madhapur, Deputy Commissioner of Police G Sandeep, addressed the media during a press conference.

The disturbing chain of events began on August 27 when the victim’s daughter filed a missing person report. Subsequently, on August 29, the lifeless body of the woman was discovered at the Vasavi construction site. The discovery sent shockwaves throughout the locality.

Upon initial investigations, the police promptly assembled special teams, resulting in the arrest of the prime suspect, Shyamal Roy, hailing from West Bengal. Alongside him, his associates Ashok Kumar Sarkar (23) and Alok Sarkar (25) were also apprehended in connection with the heinous murder, as confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The tragic incident transpired on August 25, when Shyamal Roy sexually assaulted the woman before strangling her with a saree and viciously attacking her face with a heavy cement stone.

Following the crime, Shyamal Roy reportedly divulged the horrifying details to his associates, Ashok Kumar Sarkar and Alok Sarkar.

Madhapur police’s dedicated special teams succeeded in not only apprehending the perpetrators but also recovering critical evidence, including Shyamal Rai’s phone.