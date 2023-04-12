Hyderabad: Gang of dacoits nabbed at Shapur Nagar

Hyderabad: An inter-state dacoity gang consisting of 5 members was busted from a dilapidated house in Shapur Nagar by Jeedimetla police.

Around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night, police received information about the presence of a dacoity gang near Adarsh Bank lane possessing firearms and deadly weapons.

Suspecting that they were preparing to commit heinous crimes, cops along with patrol mobile staff rushed to the location and rounded up the dilapidated house and arrested the accused.

Upon interrogation, they admitted that they belong to Pune, Maharashtra and intended to commit dacoity in the market loaded with jewellery shops.

Their statement further said that they committed several property offences and bodily offences in Pune earlier and were also imprisoned in a Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) case.

Police seized three pistols, six bullets rounds, 16 scissor blade divided pieces, one knife, five big screwdrivers, one torch light, three monkey caps, one cutter, one shovel, one TATA Indica Car (stolen from Guddimalkapur) and net cash worth Rs 70,000 from their possession.

Amar Singh Jaggar Singh, 21, Lucky Singh Gabbar Singh Tak, 20, Nihal Singh Manav Singh, 17, Jeeth Singh Rajpal Singh, 26 and Nishanth, 22 were arrested and Sections 379 (Punishment for theft), 399 (Wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 (1-B) (a) and 25 (1-B) (b) of Arms Act 1959 was imposed against them.

According to the police, Jeeth Singh was involved in around 47 property and bodily offences, while Amar Singh was involved in around 18 property and bodily offences.

“Lucky Singh was also involved in around 40 property and bodily offences and Nihal Singh Manav Singh was involved in around 40 cases and wanted in Lonavala PS, Badlapur PS and Hadapsar PS of Maharashtra,” said police.

Police have advised citizens to keep their valuables, jewellery and cash in the bank locker instead of keeping them at home.

The cops have further appealed that owners park their vehicles within the house premises, avoid parking on the road and also avoid sharing information about valuables in the house with anyone.

Finally, the citizens have been directed to save contact numbers of the local police station and report any suspicious movements or persons by dialling 100 facilities or WhatsApp on 9490617444.