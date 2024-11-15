Hyderabad: Gang of street robbers nabbed in KPHB

Hyderabad: A gang of robbers involved in two robberies were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday, November 15.

The arrested persons have been identified as Beerbal Singh Beebanu, Bhagender Singh (also known as Bablu Singh), Ravi Singh Bowri, and Dandu Nagesh (also known as Bablu).

The arrests were made by the KPHB police in coordination with Central Crime Station Balanagar police for committing robberies.

ACP Kukatpally, K Srinivas Rao, said the suspects allegedly targeted passengers and pedestrians during the night, threatening them and stealing valuables such as cell phones and money.

The group is said to have operated in a coordinated manner, with two members assigned to monitor the area while the others carried out the robberies. “Their motive for these crimes was to fund their lavish lifestyles,” said the ACP.

The police have urged citizens to report any information related to property offenses to the authorities, either by calling the emergency number 100 or through other channels.