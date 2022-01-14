Hyderabad: Gangs pose as sanitary workers to exploit Omicron fear

Hyderabad: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the police have warned people to be alert against gangs posing as sanitising workers. The police personnel are also keeping a tab on the sale of illegal sanitisers and masks.

The tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda have carried out operations against such gangs during the first and second waves. Similar operations are being planned to tackle these issues during the third wave.

Special units consisting of special Operations Team and other special wings are on their toes against such criminals. According to a report by Telangana Today, a police official said, “The pandemic has prompted panic-buying, not only of basic necessities but also of medication and masks. Some individuals and gangs are taking this as an opportunity to extort money from people.”