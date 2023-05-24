Hyderabad: Ganja addicts attempt to attack family at Chanchalguda

Terrifying incident caused panic among children, who started screaming in fear.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 24th May 2023 11:15 am IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident near CKS temple in Chanchalguda, Hyderabad, a family traveling in a car from Dabeerpura bridge towards Chanchalguda Jail was targeted by a group of 8-10 ganja addicts.

The victim, Syed Abrar Ahmed, narrated the terrifying ordeal that unfolded when he, along with his wife and children, was returning home after attending a function. As their car approached CKS temple and slowed down at a speed breaker, a sudden attack by 8-10 youths from Guddibowli startled them.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Abrar Ahmed quickly contacted Amjed Ullah Khan, the spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), who promptly rushed to the spot to provide assistance.

The distressing incident occurred at approximately 2:46 am, and police arrived the scene at around 3:20 pm. In his complaint submitted to the inspector of police at Dabeerpura Police Station, Abrar Ahmed described how the attackers forcibly stopped his vehicle. Two of them climbed on top of his car with a knife and began attacking it.

The terrifying incident caused panic among Abrar Ahmed’s wife and children, who started screaming in fear. Eventually, the attackers retreated towards the government junior college in the area.

Expressing their concerns, the spokesperson of MBT demanded the immediate arrest of the youths responsible for this distressing incident.

