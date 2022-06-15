Hyderabad: Ganja peddler arrested near MNJ Cancer Hospital

Published: 15th June 2022
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested by the CCS special Central Zone crime team along with Nampally police on Tuesday for allegedly selling ganja near MNJ Cancer Hospital.

The accused person is identified as Omer Khan, a resident of Adilabad, who was found in possession of a bag containing 58 ganja packets (20 grams each).

According to the press note the police shared, the accused was selling this to needy customers especially college students to earn easy money.

On June 8, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) destroyed 42000 kg of narcotics at 14 locations across the country, informed officials. The move came in wake of the Drug Destruction day. The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman virtually witnessed the destruction process.

