Hyderabad: Garbage dumped near Old City school poses health risk to pupils

Hyderabad: Students of the Government Primary and High School Jahanuma located at Jahanuma Lancer Old City are facing lot of problems due to a unattended garbage dumped near their school. The GHMC removed a garbage bin placed near the school during their efforts to make Hyderabad a ‘Garbage Free City’ long back.

“Since the bin was set up here, people from the locality dump their garbage here and somtimes it lies unattended on roads in front of school,” said Nawab, a local resident.

The school has as many as 600 students enrolled. People mindlessly dispose of huge volumes of trash in front of the school in the morning and by evening a foul smell emanates from the mound of garbage leading to problems for students.

“Houseflies swarm over the place and get inside the school. Children face problems having lunch and even during classes. Due to this, a few students have stopped carrying lunch boxes,” complained a parent.

Local residents and parents of the students have demanded that the authorities make the arrangements to make the road in front of the school litter-free.