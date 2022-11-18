Hyderabad: Gas leak in Kasturba college lab; over 30 fall sick

Hyderabad: Over 30 students of Kasturba Gandhi Junior Women’s College, East Maredpally, fell sick after a gas leak in the science laboratory. The students have been admitted to Geetha Nursing Home in Secunderabad.

A few students have suffered from blood vomiting and one is currently in critical condition. Several were hospitalised in local hospitals in the vicinity of the college.

Parents of several hospitalised students protested outside the Geeta Nursing home where many were admitted. They demanded action against the college for negligence.

The college administration has declared a holiday after the incident on Saturday. The Maredpally police station has registered a case of negligence and is investigating.