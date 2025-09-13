Hyderabad gated community muder: Two arrested in Ranchi

Hyderabad: Days after a woman was brutally murdered in a gated community of Hyderabad’s Kukatpally locality, police arrested the two accused, including the house cook, on Saturday, September 13.

The accused identified as Harsh and Raushan, were arrested in Ranchi. They were produced in a court in Ranchi before being taken to Hyderabad.

The gruesome murder took place in the Swan Lake gated community located in Kukatpally on Wednesday evening. The victim, Renu Agarwal, 50, was alone at home.

Local reports suggest that Harsh was recruited through a private agency. The other accused, Raushan, worked at Renu’s brother-in-law’s house, who lives on the same floor.

Harsh worked as a domestic help in Renu’s house. Ten days prior to the murder, he was replaced by Raj from Jharkhand.

According to police, Harsh’s quitting the job and Raj replacing him was a larger part of their plan. All three were aware of gold ornaments and cash in Renu’s house.

On Wednesday afternoon, Harsh and Raushan entered the flat, tied up Renu and tortured her for around one hour, demanding the locker keys. When she refused, the assailants became furious.

They crushed her head with a cooker and then brutally slit her throat with a knife, killing her instantly. They stole cash and jewellery, bathed inside the house and escaped on the owner’s scooty.

The scooty was abandoned near Hafeezpet railway station. Police seized the vehicle, collected technical and scientific evidence, which helped identify the killers.

The Hyderabad police flew to Jharkhand and nabbed Raushan and Harsh from Ranchi.

Police suspect a total of five people are involved in the murder, all working as domestic helpers across the city.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, said that seven tolas of gold were recovered from the accused. The officer also urged the public to conduct a thorough background verification before employing people for household chores

Renu is survived by her husband, Rakesh Agarwal and son Shubham.