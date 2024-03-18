Hyderabad gears up for rainfall today as IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city.

According to the weather department, the city is likely to witness thunderstorms along with lightning.

IMD Hyderabad issues rainfall alert until Thursday

The department has issued a yellow alert not just for today but until March 21.

For other districts of Telangana as well, the department has issued a yellow alert.

However, for Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircialla, Sangareddy, Medak, and Vikarabad, the department has issued an orange alert.

For these districts, the department has forecasted hailstorms today along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Temperatures drop below 40 degrees Celsius

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday, temperatures in Telangana dropped below 40 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

In Hyderabad as well, maximum temperatures dropped. The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 36.9 degrees Celsius in Bandlaguda.

Although maximum temperatures in Hyderabad dropped, the city did not receive rainfall yesterday. However, it is likely to receive downpours today.