Telangana government announces holiday for Holi festival

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Holi, a Hindu festival celebrated not only in India but also in various parts of the world.

According to the Telangana calendar, the holiday for the festival will be observed on Monday, March 25.

Telangana schools to observe holiday on Holi festival

Schools in the state will also observe a holiday on the Holi festival on Monday.

In the current month, there are two more holidays. One of them is a general holiday and the other is optional.

March 29 is a general holiday due to Good Friday, and March 31 is an optional holiday due to Shahadat Hazrat Ali.

Festival of colours

It is also known as the Festival of Colours, the Festival of Spring, and the Festival of Love.

The Holi festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and energy throughout India including Telangana, with water, colors, and balloons being essential components of this festival.

Holi also celebrates the arrival of Spring in India and the end of winter.

