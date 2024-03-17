Telangana receives rainfall; IMD Hyderabad forecasts more downpours today

Hyderabad: Various districts of Telangana on Saturday received rainfall. The highest rainfall was observed in Kamareddy. However, no rainfall was recorded in Hyderabad.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, more downpours are expected today.

IMD Hyderabad issues rainfall alert for Telangana

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in various districts of Telangana. According to the weather department, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Mulugu districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning today.

Hyderabad is also expected to receive light rainfall in parts of the city until March 20. The city will also experience hazy conditions during the morning hours.

Also Read Traffic restrictions in view of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad today

Temperatures remain above 40 degrees celsius in Telangana

Despite the rainfall, temperatures in Telangana remained above 40 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature, 40.9 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Also Read Monsoon ends: Know where rainfall hit hardest in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the temperature was over 37 degrees Celsius, with the highest recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius in Asifnagar.

It remains to be seen how the expected rainfall until March 19 will impact the temperature in the state.