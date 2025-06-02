Hyderabad: Visiting a celebrity-owned spots often comes with big expectations a touch of glamour, exclusivity, and of course, a selfie-worthy vibe. From star cafes in Hyderabad to luxury boutiques, fans love walking into these places just to feel closer to their favorite stars. But the one thing that always sparks debate? The sky-high prices.

The latest to join this buzzworthy debate is Rana Daggubati’s trendy store—Broadway By Rana Daggubati, located on Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Celebrity-Owned Hotspot: Worth the Hype?

Broadway By Rana isn’t just a shop; it’s a vibe designed for those who love exclusivity. But what’s catching everyone’s attention? The eye-popping price tags!

YouTuber Chari Theory, along with his friend, recently took viewers on an exclusive tour inside Rana Daggubati’s upscale grocery store and their vlog is now going viral. Titled “We Shopped at the Richest Grocery Store in Hyderabad by Rana Daggubati,” the video offers a peek into the store’s luxurious interiors, curated products, and a mix of price tags, some surprisingly reasonable, while others are definitely eye-popping.

Foodie Finds at Hefty Prices

At Rana’s Broadway, snacking turns premium. Imagine munching on Black Truffle Potato Crisps at a staggering Rs 700! If you’re a spice lover, brace yourself for chilli sauces ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 800. Korean cuisine enthusiasts, rejoice! Kimchi and Koka noodles are up for grabs, though prices might pinch a bit.

Chocolate and Biscuits—Luxurious Treats

Sweet tooth cravings at Rana’s are also on the pricier side. Ziaho Dark Chocolate for Rs 385 and Ziaho Pina Colada priced at Rs 470 are instant hits. Meanwhile, Nutella Biscuit Chips come in at a hefty Rs 850. But topping the list is the extravagant KitKat cereals at an eye-watering Rs 1100!

Exotic Drinks and Global Goodies

Fans looking for exotic beverages might gulp at the cost. Lionel Messi’s iconic Mas+ drink hits the shelves for Rs 1600. Meanwhile, Prime drinks priced at Rs 600 and imported variants of Red Bull and other cool drinks make Broadway a haven for collectors.

Fans React: “Are We Shopping or Taking a Loan?”

Social media is buzzing with reactions ranging from shocked emojis to full-on rants. While some die-hard fans defend the imported nature of the products, others are calling it “too fancy for common people.”