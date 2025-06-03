Restaurants in Hyderabad deny free drinking water

Hyderabad: Some restaurants in Hyderabad, especially those that are famous, are denying free water.

These restaurants are asking diners to buy water bottles by charging Rs 20-50 per bottle.

Diner shares experience at restaurant in Hyderabad

A diner who went to a restaurant in Kajaguda shared his experience on Reddit and said that he ordered food for himself and his friend.

When he requested free water, the waiter reportedly asked him to buy water as free water is not provided.

Speaking to Siasat.com, some of the residents also shared similar experiences when visiting restaurants in Hyderabad, especially those with family sections.

Also Read List of direct flights from Hyderabad airport to international cities may expand

Court ruling

Last year, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad directed a restaurant in Hyderabad to compensate a diner for denying free drinking water.

In 2023, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar issued orders asking all restaurants and other eateries to provide free drinking water to customers.

The order also mentioned that in case of packaged bottled water, customers should not be charged more than the maximum retail price mentioned on the water bottle.

Despite the court ruling and a government order, some restaurants in Hyderabad continue to deny free drinking water to diners.