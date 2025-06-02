IPL 2025: Angry Nita Ambani’s reaction after MI’s loss goes viral, watch

Mumbai: Sunday night’s IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 was more than just a cricket match. It was a story of two team owners — one full of joy, the other full of sadness. Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings won a thrilling game, while Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians faced a shocking loss.

The match ended with Punjab Kings chasing down a huge total of 204 runs. But the real drama was not just on the field — it was in the stands too!

Preity Zinta’s Happy Tears

As soon as Shreyas Iyer hit the winning six, Preity Zinta couldn’t stop jumping and cheering. She ran onto the field, hugged players and coach Ricky Ponting, and even gave a funny wink during the celebrations. Her team reached the IPL final after 11 long years, and her happiness was like a dream coming true.

Fans online called her the “lucky charm” and loved her excitement. It was pure joy!

Nita Ambani’s Sad Face Says It All

On the other hand, Nita Ambani looked heartbroken. She watched from the sidelines as Mumbai’s bowlers failed to defend the score. A dropped catch by Trent Boult and big hits by Punjab’s batters made things worse. Cameras caught Nita hiding her face in sadness and shock.

MI, the most successful IPL team, has now gone five years without a title.

The match showed how cricket is not just about runs and wickets — it’s about emotions too. Preity Zinta walked off smiling with her team into the final. Nita Ambani walked away with a heavy heart.