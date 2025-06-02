Nayanthara says no to actor even for Rs 100 crore: Reports

Hyderabad: Nayanthara is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. With over 20 years in the film industry, she has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and even Bollywood films. Her recent movie Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan was a huge hit, earning over Rs. 1000 crores.

She is now one of the highest-paid actresses in India and charges around Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 crores per movie. But here’s something surprising—she said no to a film offer even though she was promised Rs. 100 crores!

She Refused to Act with This Actor

The actor she turned down was Saravanan, the owner of Saravana Stores. In 2022, he acted as a hero in the movie The Legend, a big-budget film that featured Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Even though the movie had popular stars and flashy visuals, it flopped badly in theatres.

Now, Saravanan is planning another movie. He reportedly approached Nayanthara to play the heroine and said he would pay her any amount she wanted—even Rs 100 crores. But Nayanthara clearly refused. According to reports, she said she wouldn’t work with him even if she was given that much money.

Why Did She Say No?

Nayanthara has always chosen films with strong stories and good directors. She believes in doing meaningful work, not just chasing money. Even though Saravanan had the money, she didn’t feel the project was right for her.

What Is Nayanthara Doing Now?

Nayanthara is very busy with upcoming films. She is acting with Chiranjeevi in Mega 157 and with KGF star Yash in Toxic. She also has many projects in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.