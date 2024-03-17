Traffic restrictions in view of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad today

On Sunday, traffic restrictions will be imposed between 7:40 pm to 8:10 pm.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2024 9:36 am IST
PM Modi

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have announced a traffic advisory imposing restrictions during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on March 17 and 18.

On Sunday, traffic restrictions will be imposed between 7:40 pm to 8:10 pm when PM will be traveling from Begumpet airport to Raj Bhavan.

Route to see traffic restrictions during PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

Today, the places where traffic will be either stopped for a while or diverted is Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Begumpet, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan MMTS Junction, Metro Residency Lane, and V V Statue junction.

As on Monday, PM Modi will be traveling back to Begumpet airport from Raj Bhavan, the places in Hyderabad where traffic restrictions will be imposed are V V Statue junction, Metro Residency Lane, MMTS Raj Bhavan, Panjagutta, Green lands, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, and PNT Flyover.

Roadshow in Hyderabad

On Friday, PM Modi held a roadshow in Hyderabad. Amid tight security, the PM’s vehicle moved ahead from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri X Roads for 1.3 km.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, and state BJP president, G. Kishan Reddy, who is also seeking re-election from Secunderabad constituency, BJP candidate from Malkajgiri, and former minister Eatala Rajender accompanied PM Modi.

The police in Hyderabad had imposed traffic restrictions in parts of the city in view of the Prime Minister’s visit and roadshow.

BJP had won four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019, and this time the party has set a target of more than 12 seats.

