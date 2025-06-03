Not afraid of party notices, will expose everyone: BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Amid speculation that he may receive notices from the BJP high command, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh said on Monday, June 2, that he was not afraid of any notices and that the party could even suspend him.

“If they suspend me, I will not remain silent; I will expose everyone in the party,” he said.

He made these comments in response to rumours regarding his recent remarks suggesting that certain party leaders would join Congress if offered ‘packages’.

Singh alleged that a group of MLAs and MPs was conducting secret meetings with chief minister A Revanth Reddy, adding that a particular community was dominating the party.

“It is true that I mentioned some leaders might join Congress if they are offered a package,” he noted. Sources indicate that the party leadership is considering issuing notices regarding his statements.

Raja Singh in the past has also expressed dissatisfaction with the appointment of party in-charges in his constituency.

Previously, he was suspended from the party for making comments about a stand-up comedian’s show.

Meanwhile, on Monday, he posted a video claiming he had been receiving threatening calls after he discussed cow slaughter in light of the upcoming festive season.