Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is once again in the spotlight, and it’s all because of her IPL team, Punjab Kings! The team has made it to the IPL 2025 final, and Preity has been seen at almost every match this season. Her excited reactions, big smiles, and team spirit have gone viral online. She is not just a co-owner—she is the biggest fan of her team, and people love her for that!

Let’s have a look at her net worth 2025 and other earnings.

Preity Zinta’s Net Worth 2025

Preity Zinta is not just a film star; she is also a very smart businesswoman. Her total net worth is around Rs. 183 crore. She makes money from movies, brand promotions, business investments, and her share in the IPL team.

She earns about Rs. 1.5 to Rs. 2 crore for each brand endorsement. For her new film Lahore 1947, she is getting paid around Rs. 10 crore. She knows how to use her fame in the best way to grow her income.

In 2008, Preity invested Rs. 35 crore to become co-owner of Punjab Kings. That investment has now grown to about Rs. 350 crore. The team’s total value also increased from 76 million USD to 925 million USD by 2022. This shows how smart her business decisions have been.

A Life Full of Luxury

Preity Zinta enjoys a rich and stylish life. She owns a Rs. 17 crore flat in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, one of the best areas in the city. She also has a Rs. 7 crore house in Shimla, her hometown.

After marrying Gene Goodenough in 2016, she moved to Los Angeles, where they live in a big house in Beverly Hills with their twins.

She also loves luxury cars. Her collection includes a Lexus LX 470, Porsche, BMW, and a Mercedes-Benz E-Classworth. Preity lives a comfortable and grand life.

Preity Zinta’s upcoming Bollywood movie

Preity is all set to return to films with Lahore 1947 after 7 long years. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi.

She also runs her own production company and has put money into the fitness business. Even when she was away from the movies, she stayed active with her work and smart choices.