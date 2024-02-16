Hyderabad gears up to host FIFA WC qualifier match

Hyderabad: The President of the All India Football Federation, Kalyan Chaubey, along with TFA chairman Dr KT Mahi and secretary G Palguna, held a meeting with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss hosting a World Cup qualifier match on June 6 in Hyderabad.

Chaubey highlighted the importance of the match and discussed logistical needs with the chief minister and TFA representatives. Dr Mahi emphasised the significance of Telangana hosting its first-ever FIFA World Cup qualifier match and expressed gratitude for the support received.

During the meeting, discussions also included financial assistance for state sports associations, which received positive feedback from the chief minister’s office. Additionally, plans were made for infrastructure upgrades at Gachibowli Stadium to meet FIFA standards, with assurances of full cooperation from the chief minister’s office.

The state government’s support was confirmed in a subsequent meeting between Dr Mahi, GP Palguna, OSD Shahnawaz Qasim (IPS), and Ajith Reddy.

Mahi reiterated the commitment to utilise Gachibowli Stadium for various football events, signaling a collective effort to boost football development in Hyderabad. Palguna emphasised the positive implications of the meeting, expressing optimism about elevating football standards in Telangana.

Overall, the collaboration between the AIFF, TFA, and Telangana government aims to ensure the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match in Hyderabad and foster football development in the region.

“We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to hosting a successful FIFA World Cup qualifier match in Hyderabad,” secretary G Palguna added according to the Sportstar.