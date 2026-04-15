Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism and Culture Department has brought back movie nights to the famous Lalitha Kala Thoranam in Nampally. This open air theatre is a special place in the heart of Hyderabad. By starting these film screenings again, the government wants to make sure that public art spaces stay busy and full of life. It is a great way for the community to come together and enjoy the city’s culture.

A Space for the Community

The Telangana Film Development Corporation is organizing this event to help people enjoy award winning movies. The Lalitha Kala Thoranam is a very large venue that can hold about 4,000 people. This makes it the perfect spot for families and friends to meet. The goal is to turn this historic ground into a lively center where art and people meet under the night sky.

The Film Schedule

The program lasts for five days and started on April 14, 2026. Each movie is shown on a giant LED screen so that everyone can see clearly. The screenings begin at 6 p.m. every day. Here is the list of movies being shown:

Tuesday, April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Wednesday, April 15: Court

Thursday, April 16: Thandel

Friday, April 17: Balagam

Saturday, April 18: Janata Garage

Free Fun for Everyone

One of the best parts of this initiative is that entry is completely free. The government wants everyone to have the chance to watch these great films without worrying about the cost. It is an invite for all citizens to experience cinema in a beautiful, open setting.

If you are in Hyderabad this week, visiting this open air theatre is a wonderful way to spend your evening. You can enjoy the fresh air and watch famous stories come to life on the big screen. It is a perfect mix of entertainment and tradition in the city.