Hyderabad: GHMC budget enhanced by Rs 550 crore 

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has enhanced its budget by Rs 550 crore. The budget allocated to the civic body in 2021-22 was Rs 5,600 crore and it now stands at Rs 6,150 crores for the year 2022-23.

The corporation will submit a draft proposal for the new amount to the GHMC standing committee on Wednesday and is likely to be approved by the standing committee. Apart from this, the Revised Budget Estimate (REB) for the year 2021-22 has been increased to Rs 6,300 crore which will also be submitted to the committee.

As per the draft proposal, the allocation for the construction of 2 BHK flats under Telangana Dignity Housing Scheme has been reduced by Rs 1,241.33 crores as most of the houses are already constructed, according to the government. For the year 2022-23, Rs 406.70 crore has been set aside for the construction of houses.

Addressing a query regarding the housing scheme during the assembly session, minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao said that the construction of houses will begin after the Assembly session ends.

Out of the Rs 6,150 crores budget, the estimated capital expenditure on road infrastructure, sanitation, illumination, construction of pavements, greenery, drains and other developmental works is Rs 3,350 crores and the revenue income is at Rs 3,434 crores.

In the year 2022-23, the civic body is expecting to amass Rs 1,700 crore through property tax, Rs 1,200 crore through various other revenue generation programs.

The municipal body’s Transfer Development Rights program was able to save Rs 3,400 crores and worked well for both the GHMC and the property owners.