Hyderabad: GHMC considering ban on cellars in buildings

Hyderabad: The GHMC is reportedly contemplating a ban on the construction of cellars in multi-story buildings due to rising safety and environmental concerns. This decision addresses issues related to rainwater infiltration, costly pumping operations, and soil instability that can compromise structural integrity.

One of the key concerns is the management of rainwater entering cellars during heavy rains, which often necessitates expensive pumping to prevent flooding. Additionally, the deep excavations required for cellars can lead to soil instability, escalating construction costs and posing safety risks.

According to reports, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers have highlighted that cellars in earthquake-prone zones present significant safety hazards. In response, officials are considering a prohibition on cellar construction to enhance urban safety.

As an alternative, GHMC is exploring stilt parking structures. This design involves elevating buildings on columns to create open space underneath for parking. But at the same time, builders of residential structures are showing interest in stilts, while those of commercial buildings are not inclined towards shifting to stilts.

In commercial buildings, the ground floor has demand, and hence, replacing them with stilts is not being preferred. The commercial building constructors are of the opinion that converting the stilts into parking facilities would put them at a loss.

However, there is no final decision on whether the construction of cellars in multi-story buildings will be banned.