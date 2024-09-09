Need for timely resolutions of Prajavani applications: GHMC

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata has directed officials to prioritize the resolution of applications received through the Prajavani platform. During a public hearing at the GHMC headquarters on September 9.

She urged officials to address applications promptly and provide clear reasons if issues could not be immediately resolved.

A total of 70 requests were received across six GHMC zones, with 49 presented at the hearing. Requests were categorized as follows: 31 for Town Planning, 4 for Tax, 4 for LW, 4 for electrical issues, and 2 each for Veterinary, Entomology, Estates, Sports, CMOH, Engineering, and Admin departments. The distribution of requests included 28 from Kukatpally, 16 from Serilingampally, 11 from Secunderabad, 9 from LB Nagar, 4 from Charminar, and 2 from Khairatabad.

Additionally, 7 requests from a phone-in programme were forwarded to the relevant authorities for resolution.