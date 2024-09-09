Hyderabad: Prajavani postponed to Wednesday

 Inaugurated on December 8, a day after Congress leader Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the new Telangana CM, people from several districts queued up at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan

Published: 9th September 2024 4:23 pm IST
Prajavani in progress (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Prajavani session originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, has been postponed to the next day, Wednesday, September 11, due to important meetings.

The Prajavani program is organised weekly twice at the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Prajabhavan, Begumpet, to address public grievances.

The petitioners are requested to note the change in timings.

Originally named as Praja Darbar (people’s court), the state government renamed it as Prajavani (people’s voice).

It was inaugurated by chief minister Revanth Reddy on December 8, a day after he was sworn in as the new Telangana CM.

