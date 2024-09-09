Hyderabad: CM Revanth inaugurates Indian Institute of Handloom Technology

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 9 launched the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) at Nampally.

The institute aims to provide advanced training and education in handloom techniques, ensuring the preservation of traditional weaving arts while integrating modern technology.

Following the inauguration, CM Reddy stressed the significance of the handloom sector in Telangana’s cultural heritage and economy. He highlighted the state government’s commitment to supporting weavers and artisans through education and skill development, ensuring their livelihoods and the growth of the handloom industry.

The newly inaugurated institute is expected to play a pivotal role in empowering the handloom community and fostering innovation in the sector. Several government officials and industry experts were present at the event.