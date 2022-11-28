Hyderabad: GHMC Deputy Mayor inspects food centers in Tarnaka

"There have been complaints of poorly prepared food and usage of substandard oils. If this continues, stalls cannot run as per usual," Reddy told a vendor employed in the locality.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi (left) and deputy mayor Srilatha Reddy post their election. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: City Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of tiffin centers in Tarnaka along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) food safety officers.

Reddy informed a vendor working at a tiffin center to not use oil which is old and to make sure that food safety standards are adhered to.

Further, she asked them to be mindful of the health of people consuming the food from the centers.

