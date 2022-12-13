Hyderabad: GHMC official caught accepting bribe of Rs 4.5K

Hyderabad: A health assistant working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Khairatabad circle was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 4,500 for doing official work.

The Health Assistant (outsourcing) health and sanitation section circle – 17, Khairatabad GHMC Hyderabad, Dosi Suresh, was caught demanding a bribe for rectifying the surname of a man in a death certificate issued by the GHMC.

On a complaint from Odela Harikanth of Ameerpet, ACB officials trapped him when he was accepting the bribe. Suresh was produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases court.