Hyderabad: GHMC official caught accepting bribe of Rs 4.5K

ACB officials trapped the official after he demanded and accepted the bribe for rectifying an error in a death certificate issued by the GHMC.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th December 2022 7:52 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two smugglers arrested with drugs and cash
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: A health assistant working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Khairatabad circle was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 4,500 for doing official work.

The Health Assistant (outsourcing) health and sanitation section circle – 17, Khairatabad GHMC Hyderabad, Dosi Suresh, was caught demanding a bribe for rectifying the surname of a man in a death certificate issued by the GHMC.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Police invoke PD act against drug dealer Edwin Nunes

On a complaint from Odela Harikanth of Ameerpet, ACB officials trapped him when he was accepting the bribe. Suresh was produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases court.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button