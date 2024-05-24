Hyderabad: GHMC suspends Big Basket warehouse license over food safety violations

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety team conducted a inspection at the Big Basket warehouse located in Masjid Banda, Kondapur, where they uncovered food safety violations that posed a health risk to the consumers.

During the inspection, expired food items, including chicken masala, chicken sausages, pizza cheese, paneer, ice cream, and almond fudge, were discovered. The expiry dates ranged from October 2023 to April 2024.

The team also found edible oil leakage, which was found to be contaminating other food articles on lower racks. Further, infractions were noted as milk bottles (10), thick shake bottles (5), and sting tin bottles (50) were not stored as per storage conditions set by the manufacturers.

In response to these violations, GHMC issued a notice and suspended the Big Basket warehouse’s license until further notice.