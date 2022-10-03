Hyderabad: GHMC to develop over 100 junctions to combat traffic

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has a plan to establish 114 junctions in various parts of the city as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

In a press release issued on Monday, the GHMC stated that out of the 114 intersections, 54 will be developed in a priority order and the remaining ones gradually.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man sets bike ablaze after traffic cops stop him

As a part of the development project, the GHMC plan to take care of widen the junctions, build traffic islands, and install bollards, central medians, dividers, and free lefts.

GHMC officer said, “Junctions are an integral part of the transport network. GHMC is making special efforts to put in place a signal-free transport system by widening the roads and developing junctions.”