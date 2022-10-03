Hyderabad: GHMC to develop over 100 junctions to combat traffic

As a part of the development project, the GHMC plan to take care of widen the junctions, build traffic islands, install bollards, central medians, dividers, and free lefts.

Published: 3rd October 2022 8:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has a plan to establish 114 junctions in various parts of the city as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

In a press release issued on Monday, the GHMC stated that out of the 114 intersections, 54 will be developed in a priority order and the remaining ones gradually.

GHMC officer said, “Junctions are an integral part of the transport network. GHMC is making special efforts to put in place a signal-free transport system by widening the roads and developing junctions.”

