Hyderabad: Man sets bike ablaze after traffic cops stop him

According to Hyderabad traffic police, the man entered his shop, got a bottle of fuel, and poured it on his bike and set a blaze.

Published: 3rd October 2022 8:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: After being stopped for a traffic offence near Maitrivanam, Ameerpet on Monday, an angry rider set fire to his motorcycle.

The rider named S Ashok, who runs a mobile phone store in Ameerpet, was travelling in the wrong direction. After witnessing the violation, a traffic cop stopped him and both started quarrelling. Then the man set his two-wheeler on fire.

According to Hyderabad traffic police, the man entered his shop and got a bottle of fuel, and poured it on his bike and set it ablaze.

The local law and order police were alerted by the traffic police, and they quickly arrived and extinguished the fire. The motorist, according to traffic police officers, is a frequent traffic offender.

