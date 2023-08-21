Hyderabad: GHMC to reward citizens for submitting plastic bottles

Hyderabad: In a bid to tackle plastic waste and promote responsible waste disposal, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced an initiative that rewards citizens for submitting used plastic bottles. According to sources within the GHMC, the municipality plans to install reverse vending machines at various locations throughout the city.

These reverse vending machines, commonly used in several countries, will be strategically placed in shopping malls and markets, providing passers-by the opportunity to deposit their empty plastic bottles. As part of the incentive, individuals will receive monetary compensation directly into their e-wallets, which can later be transferred to other accounts.

The primary goal of this initiative is to raise public awareness about the detrimental impact of improper plastic waste disposal and to encourage the utilization of these machines as a sustainable alternative. The procedure is straightforward – the participant places the plastic bottle into the machine, and based on its weight, the machine dispenses an appropriate compensation amount into their mobile e-wallet.

Municipal officials have outlined plans to deploy these reverse vending machines in high-traffic areas, particularly those frequented by individuals using plastic bottles for water, cold drinks, and other beverages. Expert reports presented to the municipality highlight the success of similar initiatives in other countries, citing increased participation in recycling efforts and heightened public awareness about maintaining cleanliness and sanitation.

According to a GHMC official, the introduction of these machines in Hyderabad aims to deter the improper disposal of plastic waste and instill a sense of responsibility for the environment among citizens. As residents actively engage in recycling through this scheme, the project envisions a cleaner and more sustainable future for the city by significantly reducing plastic waste accumulation in landfills.