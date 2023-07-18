Hyderabad: GHMC transfers 26 deputy commissioners

Hyderabad: 26 Deputy Commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were transferred on Tuesday, a press release from the municipal body informed.

Below are the officers with their new postings.

N Shanker (Circle 30, Begumpet)

P Mukund Reddy (Circle 21, Chandanagar)

Aruna Kumari Charan (Circle 5, Saroornagar)

H Krishnaiah (Circle 24, Kukatpally)

A Maruti Diwaker (Circle 16, Amberpet)

K Venugopal (GHMC head office)

S N Surya Kumar (Circle 27, Alwal)

A Nagaman (GHMC head office)

D Jagan (Circle 12, Mehdipatnam)

MKI Ali (GHMC head office)

B Srinivasu (Circle 2, Uppal)

G Rajinikanth Reddy (Circle 20, Serilingampally)

A Ramesh (Circle 23, Moosapet)

K Ravi Kumar (Circle 11, Rajendranagar)

N Sudhamsh (Circle 29, Secunderabad)

T Dasharath (Circle 4, LB Nagar)

D Balaiah (Circle 14, Goshamahal)

D Dakhu Naik (Circle 9, Charminar)

P Ravinder Kumar (Circle 3, Hayathnagar)

V Prashanthi (Circle 18, Jubilee Hills)

L P Malliaih (Circle 26, Gajularamaram)

A Suresh (Circle 22, RC Puram)

Mohd Yousuf (Circle 13, Karwan)

Chandra Shekar (Circle 19, Yousufguda)

C Satya Babu (Circle 25, Qutbullahpur)

M Mangatayaru (GHMC head office)

On July 5, GHMC received its new commissioner D Ronald Rose after his predecessor was transferred as chief election officer for the upcoming state assembly elections.