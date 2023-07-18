Hyderabad: GHMC transfers 26 deputy commissioners

On July 5, GHMC received its new commissioner D Ronald Rose after his predecessor was transferred as chief election officer for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th July 2023 8:16 pm IST
( Representative image )

Hyderabad: 26 Deputy Commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were transferred on Tuesday, a press release from the municipal body informed.

Below are the officers with their new postings.

  • N Shanker (Circle 30, Begumpet)
  • P Mukund Reddy (Circle 21, Chandanagar)
  • Aruna Kumari Charan (Circle 5, Saroornagar)
  • H Krishnaiah (Circle 24, Kukatpally)
  • A Maruti Diwaker (Circle 16, Amberpet)
  • K Venugopal (GHMC head office)
  • S N Surya Kumar (Circle 27, Alwal)
  • A Nagaman (GHMC head office)
  • D Jagan (Circle 12, Mehdipatnam)
  • MKI Ali (GHMC head office)
  • B Srinivasu (Circle 2, Uppal)
  • G Rajinikanth Reddy (Circle 20, Serilingampally)
  • A Ramesh (Circle 23, Moosapet)
  • K Ravi Kumar (Circle 11, Rajendranagar)
  • N Sudhamsh (Circle 29, Secunderabad)
  • T Dasharath (Circle 4, LB Nagar)
  • D Balaiah (Circle 14, Goshamahal)
  • D Dakhu Naik (Circle 9, Charminar)
  • P Ravinder Kumar (Circle 3, Hayathnagar)
  • V Prashanthi (Circle 18, Jubilee Hills)
  • L P Malliaih (Circle 26, Gajularamaram)
  • A Suresh (Circle 22, RC Puram)
  • Mohd Yousuf (Circle 13, Karwan)
  • Chandra Shekar (Circle 19, Yousufguda)
  • C Satya Babu (Circle 25, Qutbullahpur)
  • M Mangatayaru (GHMC head office)

