Hyderabad: GHMC transfers 26 deputy commissioners

Hyderabad: 26 Deputy Commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were transferred on Tuesday, a press release from the municipal body informed.
Below are the officers with their new postings.
- N Shanker (Circle 30, Begumpet)
- P Mukund Reddy (Circle 21, Chandanagar)
- Aruna Kumari Charan (Circle 5, Saroornagar)
- H Krishnaiah (Circle 24, Kukatpally)
- A Maruti Diwaker (Circle 16, Amberpet)
- K Venugopal (GHMC head office)
- S N Surya Kumar (Circle 27, Alwal)
- A Nagaman (GHMC head office)
- D Jagan (Circle 12, Mehdipatnam)
- MKI Ali (GHMC head office)
- B Srinivasu (Circle 2, Uppal)
- G Rajinikanth Reddy (Circle 20, Serilingampally)
- A Ramesh (Circle 23, Moosapet)
- K Ravi Kumar (Circle 11, Rajendranagar)
- N Sudhamsh (Circle 29, Secunderabad)
- T Dasharath (Circle 4, LB Nagar)
- D Balaiah (Circle 14, Goshamahal)
- D Dakhu Naik (Circle 9, Charminar)
- P Ravinder Kumar (Circle 3, Hayathnagar)
- V Prashanthi (Circle 18, Jubilee Hills)
- L P Malliaih (Circle 26, Gajularamaram)
- A Suresh (Circle 22, RC Puram)
- Mohd Yousuf (Circle 13, Karwan)
- Chandra Shekar (Circle 19, Yousufguda)
- C Satya Babu (Circle 25, Qutbullahpur)
- M Mangatayaru (GHMC head office)
On July 5, GHMC received its new commissioner D Ronald Rose after his predecessor was transferred as chief election officer for the upcoming state assembly elections.