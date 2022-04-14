Hyderabad: GHMC worker loses life in road accident

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old GHMC worker, Kiran, was hit by a cab in front of the Park Hyatt hotel in Banjara Hills. The police stated that the incident happened at 12:45 am on Thursday while he was watering the plants on the road divider.

SHO of Banjara hills police station, K Nageshwar Rao said that the cab driver was coming from the Panjagutta side after picking up a passenger, a software engineer. Apparently, the cab driver failed to notice the GHMC employee standing on the road.

“The GHMC worker was watering the plants on the divider in front of Park Hyatt Hotel. While the GHMC engages in the watering of plants on the road during the night hours because of less traffic”, said SHO Banjara hills.

The cab driver has been taken into custody and charged under section 340 A of IPC( causing death by negligence). The details of the driver being accused of being drunk or overspeeding are yet to be known.