Hyderabad: Girl falls into open drain on Bandlaguda road; rescued

Hyderabad: A tragedy was averted after a little girl who fell into a huge open pit filled with drainage water in Mohammed Nagar of Bandlaguda was saved instantly.

A video of the incident was captured on the nearby CCTV. In the blurred video, a little girl who is seen walking on the street accidentally falls into an open pit that nearly covered the walkway.

A small girl fell into a #OpenDrain while walking on street, a man rescued her, in Mohammed Nagar of #Bandlaguda area.

Luckily she escaped as less water flowing in the #drainage.

According to the locals, the @GHMCOnline work is pending from last 3 months.#Hyderabad #Negligence pic.twitter.com/SdylQNDDaQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 27, 2023

However, she escaped a tragedy as the drain water was still and a passerby quickly came to rescue her and pulled her out of the dirty water.

According to the locals, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has kept the road works pending for the last three months.

Though Monsoons have bought much-needed respite from the heat, the citizens stay exposed to the danger of open drainages, overflowing drainage water, and water-logged roads, raising an alarm on safety.