Hyderabad: GMR Group launches Robotics CoE for airports

Hyderabad: Global infrastructure company, GMR Group recently expanded its innovation business vertical GMR Innovex, with the launch of the Robotics Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The GMR’s COE will serve as a hub for innovation, research and development and collaboration in the field of robotics.

It will identify and incubate startups working in the field of robotics and co-develop innovative robotic products for the airport and aviation eco-system.

According to a press release, the new robotic COE will drive innovation and provide necessary infrastructure, a specially designed robotic lab for the robotic startups, drive thought leadership and collaboration with industry partners, leverage expertise and invest in potential startups.

Telangana principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan who participated in the launch said, “The state government has taken several initiatives towards developing the thriving robotics technology by providing a platform for the startups, industry players and other potential entities working in the robotics and automation space.”

GMR Group executive director-South Airports, SGK Kishore said, “As the airport and aviation eco-system continues to grow, our Robotics COE will transform the industry with its cutting edge technology and solutions that would enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability.”