Hyderabad: GMR group to operate RGIA till 2068

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th May 2022 12:28 pm IST
GMR Hyderabad International Airport remains most favoured in South India

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), has received a confirmation letter from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), allowing them to operate the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Hyderabad till March 2068, thereby further extending their term for another 30 years, from March 2038 to March 2068.

According to GHIAL, the extension is a part of the Concession Agreement signed in 2004 after which Rajiv Gandhi International Airport became the first greenfield airport to be built under the private-public partnership model.

Inaugurated in March 2008, RGIA has completed 14 years of operation this year and currently has a capacity of 21 million passengers per annum. The airport is undergoing a major expansion after which it will be able to house 34 million passengers per annum. In the press release, GHIAL claims that the airport master plan will have the flexibility to increase the capacity of the airport to over 100 million passengers per annum.

MS Education Academy

Along with being the first airport to introduce a unique e-boarding solution, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is also the fourth busiest airport in the country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button