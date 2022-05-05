Hyderabad: GMR group to operate RGIA till 2068

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), has received a confirmation letter from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), allowing them to operate the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Hyderabad till March 2068, thereby further extending their term for another 30 years, from March 2038 to March 2068.

According to GHIAL, the extension is a part of the Concession Agreement signed in 2004 after which Rajiv Gandhi International Airport became the first greenfield airport to be built under the private-public partnership model.

Inaugurated in March 2008, RGIA has completed 14 years of operation this year and currently has a capacity of 21 million passengers per annum. The airport is undergoing a major expansion after which it will be able to house 34 million passengers per annum. In the press release, GHIAL claims that the airport master plan will have the flexibility to increase the capacity of the airport to over 100 million passengers per annum.

Along with being the first airport to introduce a unique e-boarding solution, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is also the fourth busiest airport in the country.