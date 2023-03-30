Hyderabad: Godse’s photo appears at Raja Singh’s Rama Navami rally

Hyderabad: As the suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, joined the main rally when it passed via Mangalhat, a portrait of Godse appeared. People who joined Singh’s fringe rally waved photos of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, now a beloved Hindutva figure.

The Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in the city here began at Sitarambagh Temple near Asif Nagar on Thursday. The event initially began with a few hundred members and slowly grew bigger as it passed via the Mangalhat police station area.

As another procession by the Sri Ram Yuva Sena, headed by suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, joined the main rally when it passed via Mangalhat, a portrait of Godse appeared. People who joined Singh’s fringe rally waved photos of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, now a beloved Hindutva figure.

#Hyderabad: During the Ram Navmi Shobha Yatra which is led by @TigerRajaSingh, Nathuram Godse portrait can be seen amongst the supporters. pic.twitter.com/Id5sGpSVSk — Sumit Jha (@sumitjha__) March 30, 2023

Artists, cultural troupes and musical bands brought in by the Sri Ram Navami Utsav Committee also participated in the procession right from the beginning. DJs played Hindutva songs at the event, which last year witnessed hate speeches being made. Raja Singh, who has been banned from participating in political public meetings by the Telangana High Court, made a small speech at the event.

“Our elders worked hard and made the Ram temple a reality. It will soon be inaugurated. Our focus now has to be on Kashi and Mathura temples, for which we need to fight. Hindus should not be afraid of anyone. One Hindu can fight 10,000 people. There is nothing to fear, and we have to form a Hindu Rashtra,” Raja Singh.

At around 3 pm the procession was at the Mangalhat police station road. From there it will pass via Begum Bazar and other areas. According to sources, Hindutva leaders and participants will make a pledge to make Hindu Rashtra.