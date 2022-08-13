Hyderabad: Gold seized from passenger at RGIA

Cases of gold smuggling by passengers arriving from Middle East are on rise at RGI Airport

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 13th August 2022 10:01 am IST
Hyderabad: Customs officials caught a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday and seized 154.72 gram of gold. The yellow metal is valued at Rs 8.04.

The passenger arrived by flight 6E 025 and had concealed in bolts of toy wheels. On checking the luggage the gold was found concealed in the bolts of toy and removed it.

A case is booked. Investigation going on.

Cases of gold smuggling by passengers arriving from the Middle East are on rise at the RGI Airport as the rate of gold is witnessing an increase.

