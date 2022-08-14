Hyderabad: Gold worth around Rs 13L seized at Shamshabad airport

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 14th August 2022 9:26 pm IST
Gold worth Rs 18.6 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport
Gold seized (Photo: screengrab twitter)

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized gold from two passengers who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday morning and smuggled the yellow metal.

A passenger who arrived in Hyderabad from Dammam on flight 6E -1361 had hidden four gold bars together weighing 258.29 grams valued at Rs. 13,63,771.

The passenger was trying to smuggle the gold bars by concealing them in a customized brief (inner wear) to avoid customs duty. The gold bars are seized and investigation is in progress.

The other passenger was trying to smuggle gold by concealing it in trolley wheels. Officials seized 154 grams of gold and booked a case. The passenger arrived by flight 6E025.

