Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs has intercepted a passenger at RGI Airport who arrived from Dubai via Muscat and seized gold from him.

On suspicion, the officials searched the baggage of the passenger and found two gold rods weighing 224 gms concealed in the handle of the trolley bag. The gold seized is valued at around Rs. 13.72 lakh rupees.

Customs officers have seized the smuggled gold. Further investigation is in progress.